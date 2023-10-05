Ponte Vedra gun competition focusing on education and safety

The Northeast Florida Safety Symposium & Pistol Competition will teach people how to shoot, handle guns safely and stop the bleed.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A lot can go wrong when handling a gun.

“We’ve all been to the gym and the big muscle head guy comes and tells you how to work out that’s kind of what I’ve become on the range," said Damian Knight, Marine Corps veteran.

A mistake on the range carries a little more consequence than dropping a dumbbell, which is why Knight is holding the Northeast Florida Safety Symposium and Pistol Competition.

“You’re going to show up, you’re going to see firearms. There’s going to be a lot of people in red shirts that say safety officer on them," Knight said. "Immediately when you get here, there’s going to be a high level of safety."

The event features a gun competition, along with education.

“If you look at her and think she’s mad, that doesn’t mean you should shoot her right, you should identify her hands and identify intent she clearly has a flashlight in her hand," Knight said.

People will also learn how to the "stop the bleed."

“We’re going to have someone the day of, that can actually teach you to put gauze in there and stop and locate that bleed and stop the bleed to be able to save a life," said Knight.

Knight says there is a need for gun safety education.

A recent study published by BMC Research found in 2019, more people were hospitalized by unintentional firearm injuries than firearm injuries caused by assaults. The study said firearm safety could help the problem.

Knight wants everyone to benefit from his training, while knowing that the proceeds are going to charity.

H.E.A.D. on Youth Impact, a charity supporting local youth, and PB Abbate, a non-profit organization, connects active-duty military and veterans with their community.

“This event is not about making money it’s about educating the community,” Knight said.

The event will take place Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 505 Ranch Road in Ponte Vedra.