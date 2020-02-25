NEW ORLEANS — Gray skies did nothing to deter thousands of people crowding the streets in the French Quarter, the Marigny and Uptown on Tuesday for the last parades of the 2020 Carnival season.

The Krewe of Rex and Zulu rolled through New Orleans Mardi Gras morning along different routes than usual, moved away from the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site on the edge of the French Quarter.

It's one of the last reminders of a Carnival season that – for all the thrown beads and marching bands – was marred by tragedy.

Two people were killed in separate accidents along parade routes in the week leading up to Mardi Gras. On Wednesday, Geraldine Carmouche was pulled under the wheels of a Krewe of Nyx float on Magazine Street. Four days later, Joseph Sampson was killed in a similar way near Canal and Galvez streets by an Endymion float.

The two deaths, both involving tandem floats, prompted last-minute changes to the rest of the season's parades, announced by Mayor LaToya Cantrell shortly after Sampson's death.

Tandem floats – multiple wagons pulled by a single tractor – were banned for the remainder of the 2020 Carnival season, leaving the remaining parades, including superkrewe Orpheus, to scramble for more tractors to comply with the city's decree.

But the deaths and multiple hospitalizations along parade routes Sunday weren't enough to dampen the spirits of New Orleneans and out-of-towners celebrating the end of nearly two months of Carnival.

Costumes paid homage to everything from the Hard Rock collapse to French Quarter rats to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Mardi Gras' Most Colorful costumes From uptown, downtown, the Marigny and Treme, the costumes were colorful and often very pointed. The cat had these folks' tongues. Just a few blocks from WWL-TV people were wearing resplendent costumes Landscape costume The costumes were resplendent in the Quarter and Marigny.

Even the WWL-TV team had some costumed fun while reporting on the revelry Tuesday morning.

WWL-TV Anchor and Reporter Costumes From left: Dollys - Chris Franklin, Karen Swensen, Charisse Gibson and Katie Moore and the Royals - Dave Nussbaum, April Dupre, Sheba Turk, Eric Paulsen and Kevin Belton. Kevin Belton as the Queen Mum, Sheba Turk as Meghan Markle, Eric Paulsen as Prince Harry, Dave Nussbaum as Prince William and April Dupre as Kate Middleton. Ricardo Lecompte and Andrew Doak as 'White Men Can't Jump's' Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. April Dupre's Kate Middleton can't resist Chris Franklin's version of Dolly Parton The Dolly Parton Challenge - clockwise from top left - Karen Swensen, Katie Moore, Chris Franklin and Charisse Gibson. Meterologist Alexandra Cranford as a cookie and photographer Russell Drewery as milk. Sheba Turk as Meghan Markle Meghan Kee was in a League of Her Own Doug Mouton and Leslie Spoon as Bourbon Street rats. Jade Cunningham as a circus ringleader and Danny Monteverde serving up beignets as a Morning Call worker. Paul Dudley and Devin Bartolotta as orange you don't want to see - Dudley as a traffic cone and Bartolotta as an orange traffic ticket. Chris Franklin as the Dolly Parton Challenge's 'Tinder' Meteorologist Payton Malone Erika Ferrando was an Angel Alexandra Cranford was a smart cookie in Covington. Danny Monteverde as a Morning Call server meets the competition.

Parades in Metairie and Covington kept the party going for Jefferson Parish and the Northshore even fr those unwilling or unable to make it through the traffic to New Orleans' celebration.

But this could be the last year for Carnival's current look. City leaders are looking at sweeping changes to how parades are carried out after two deaths after more than a decade without anybody dying.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in the lead-up to Tuesday's Mardi Gras parades that the tandem float ban wasn't permanent, but officials have said changes could be incoming.

Ferguson said representatives from parade krewes, police and the city will meet within the next few weeks to discuss safety issues surrounding the parades

