Spook show demonstration on GMJ in preview for Retrorama Collectibles Show coming soon in Jacksonville

The Retrorama Collectibles Show will take place at the Ramada Conference Center, located at 3130 Hartley Rd. in Jacksonville on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Retrorama Collectibles presents a 3-ring 'Shock-O-Rama' mystery show! On Sept. 24, 2023, Retrorama Collectibles is bringing back all the fun of the spook shows from the 50s and 60s with 'Terrible Doctor Tucker's Shock-O-Rama Spook Show' and on Saturday, they had a preview of the show live on Good Morning Jacksonville.

See the 'Man Who Cannot Die' try to cheat death one more time! See a 'Maiden Turned Into A Monster' before your very eyes! Watch a forbidden voodoo ritual seldom witnessed by civilized society!

This Halloween, fun for the whole family is a tribute to the great 'Ghost Masters' and 'spook shows' of times past as three acts will be presented in the Comedy Zone at the Ramada Conference Center, located at 3130 Hartley Rd. in Jacksonville from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The entire conference center will be packed with over 100 tables of pop culture collectible coolness, including vintage and modern toys.

Admission for the performances are free as part of the Retrorama Collectibles Show which lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 24. General admission to this event is also free and there's a special early bird preview from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for only $10.