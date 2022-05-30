List: Honor the fallen this Memorial Day at these events around the First Coast

Amid the backyard barbecues and summer fun, the weekend is about remembering the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Memorial Day Weekend, we honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

There are plenty of Memorial Day related events happening along the First Coast. Here's a list of things happening around town that will help you observe Memorial Day this year.

Monday, 8:30 a.m. Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial Wall, 1145 Adams St.

Loved ones, veterans, service members, government leaders, and citizens will gather in memory of Jacksonville's fallen heroes at the City's annual Memorial Day observance. This year, four names have been added to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall in recognition of their sacrifice. They are: Calvin T. Rockward III, U.S. Army; Christian M. Tette, U.S. Army; Adam D. Pecaut, U.S. Navy; and Michael L. Jordan, U.S. Navy.



Music will be provided by Navy Band Southeast, Jacksonville Children's Chorus and Voices of Jacksonville. The keynote speaker will be Brigadier General Calvert L. Worth Jr., USMC. Free parking is available in Lots J and P. This event is open to the public to honor the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service to our country.

Monday, 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 1620 Riverside Avenue

Pack a picnic, some chairs and head to Historic Riverside's Memorial Park for a free concert featuring Navy Band Southeast. Parking is available at the Ascension/St. Vincent’s Parking Lot A, at 2116 Riverside Avenue at the corner of Goodwin Street.

Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Spring Park in Green Cove Springs, located at 106 St. Johns Avenue.

Veterans Recognition Ceremony will honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice and will recognize community veterans. There will also be food, craft vendors, live performances by the river, and games such as the rubber duck race down Spring Run. The festival ends with a fireworks show over the St Johns River in the evening.

Are we missing something? Email news@firstcoastnews.com to tell us about a Memorial Day event. Please limit event submissions to ones that recognize and honor fallen military members.