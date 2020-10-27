LIST 🎃 Halloween events across Southeast Georgia

Just because Halloween may look a lot different in 2020, that does not mean it has to be canceled!

With Halloween quickly approaching, one question that has been asked over and over is whether families will participate in trick-or-treating this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many First Coast families have weighed in on our Facebook page, saying they do not feel safe going door-to-door.

But just because Halloween may look a lot different in 2020, that does not mean it has to be canceled! There are many events scheduled to take place across the First Coast that will allow the young and young at heart to celebrate the spooky season while remaining safely socially distanced.

Here is a list, county-by-county.

Brantley County

E.L. Cravin's Haunted Funeral Parlor

Oct. 30, Oct. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

221 Main Street, Blackshear, GA 31516

General admission: $15

The doctor is waiting for you at his funeral parlor. But be warned, this isn't any ordinary funeral home. This one is haunted and guaranteed to give you and your friends or family a fright! Just hope you aren't the doctor's next body to prepare for a burial!

This event may not be suitable for all ages. Children 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here for Tickets

Camden County

2nd Annual Spooktacular Halloween Town

Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Kingsland

Free

The Spooktacular Halloween Town event is back for another year, and so are the Sanderson sisters! They will put a spell on you at this family-friendly event where there will be plenty of trick-or-treating, food trucks, dancing the Monster Mash and live entertainment. Of course, you can't forget the costume contest! This year, there are more categories: Individual, Couples, Family and Pet.

This event is hosted by the Camden Lifestyle Magazine, Kingsland First United Methodist Church and Kingsland Downtown Development Authority.

Children with special needs will be able to trick-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring your own bags!

Click here for more information.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Camden PSA Rec Center, 1050 Wildcat Dr., Kingsland, GA 31548

Click here for more information.

Wheels and Wagons

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Marys Civic Park, Herb Bauer St., St. Marys, GA 31558

Show off your Halloween costumes and decorated wheels, whether they are bikes, strollers or wagons! There will be a walking trail, guaranteed to give you fresh air while seeking out Halloween candy. Expect vendors, special treats and fun!

Click here for more information.

Charlton County

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Premier Martial Arts Brunswick, 155 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA, 31525

Free

Dawn on your best costumes and join the Premier Martial Arts Brunswick for their annual Halloween event! Trick-or-treat and have fun with the community!

Click here for more information.

Glynn County

Macabre Tales Ghost Tour

Oct. 30, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mosaic Jekyll Island Museum, 100 Stable Rd., Jekyll Island, GA 31527

$25 for adults, $12 for children 4 to 12

Chills will run down your spine as you see the Historic District come to life during this after-dark tour by trolley. It highlights the haunted history and creepy ghost stories on Jekyll Island. Part of the tour is also on a lantern-lit walk inside Dubignon Cottage, learning about the people who have lived and died there -- and possibly have yet to move on!

Click here for more information.

Downtown Brunswick Fall Festival

Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Bay Street At Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520

Free

Celebrate the fall with this fun-filled community event! Have fun with your neighbors by taking part in a traditional sack race, cake walk, football toss and more! What's a festival without food and drinks? There will be plenty to go around, as well as a trunk-or-treat line!

Click here for more information.

Drive-Thru Treat and Check Your Seat

Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Glynn County Police Department, 157 Carl Alexander Way

Free

Even though the beloved Trunk or Treat event is canceled this year, Glynn County police are stepping in for some alternative fun! Families can drive up to the police department to not only trick-or-treat for candy, but to ensure their car seats are secure and safe!

Click here for more information.

