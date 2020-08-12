x
LIST: 2020 holiday events on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays are here and even though things may look a little different this year, it's still a time to celebrate the Christmas season.

We’ve put together a holiday event list filled with activities the entire family can enjoy. From light shows to tours and decorating contests you'll be sure to find some holiday pleasure from any of the events below: 

ZOOLights returns bringing holiday cheer to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

ZOOLights will take place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights during the holiday season. During this event, the animals get to relax for the winter break, while the lights take center stage. 

Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light

For its second annual holiday event, Cathedral District Jacksonville is lighting up the district for Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light. The lights are visible from I-95 and the Acosta, Main Street, Hart and Mathews Bridges. The self-guided driving tour is taking place now until Dec. 31. The tour includes the Cathedral District's historic churches and landmark buildings, decorated with thousands of lights. There will be narration and music by the Jacksonville Symphony.

WinterFEST at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach

From now until Jan. 3, Adventure Landing is transforming the Shipwreck Island Water Park into an Alpine experience complete with hologram lights, ice skating, Blizzard Bluff Village, Crystal Creek Lodge and Santa's Workshop. Click here to learn more.

Jax Illuminations Annual Drive Thru Holiday Light Show

The drive-thru spectacular features two mega trees, a 300-foot tunnel of lights, custom Christmas scenes and much more. Happening now until Jan. 2 this socially distanced drive-thru holiday light show is helping families continue holiday traditions. It's located five minutes from St John's Town Center at the Morocco Shrine Center, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Hours and prices are listed below, for more information click here.

  • Sun – Thu, 6 - 9:30pm, $20 per car (up to seven people)
  • Fri & Sat, 6 - 10:30pm, $25 per car (up to seven people)
  • $35 for passenger vans.


Deck the Chairs

More than forty American Red Cross lifeguard chairs are decorated in coastal-themed designs and lights in Downtown Jacksonville Beach. From now until Jan. 1 families can enjoy chair decorating, music, hot cocoa, judging and lighting ceremonies. For more information visit deckthechairs.org.

Beaches Museum's Holidays in the Village

Holidays in the Village is a walking tour through the History Park featuring the 1911 locomotive transformed with lights into the Beaches North Pole Express, a (socially distanced) photo with Santa, music, performances and more. The event takes place on Dec. 17 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Beaches Museum, located at 381 Beach Boulevard.
Holiday Tour of Homes

The Holiday Tour of Homes is a fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Jacksonville with all profits going back to the Jacksonville community in need. On Dec. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., six homes in the Riverside and Avondale areas will showcase their architecture and holiday displays to the First Coast community.

18th Annual Gingerbread House Extravaganza

Hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society, this event includes the traditional exhibit at Old St. Andrew’s Church as well as a video on YouTube, plus an online silent auction, a quilt raffle, online contests to vote for your favorite display and tree and much more. This is taking place now until Dec. 27 at the Old St. Andrew’s Church, located at 317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., across the street from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Springfield Holiday Porch Decorating Contest

Residents of Historic Springfield have decorated their porches for the Jacksonville community to visit from now until Dec. 31. All of Jacksonville is welcomed to visit for this creative and free event. Click here to learn more.

