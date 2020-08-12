LIST: 2020 holiday events on the First Coast

We’ve put together a holiday event list filled with activities the entire family can enjoy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays are here and even though things may look a little different this year, it's still a time to celebrate the Christmas season.

ZOOLights will take place from 6-9 p.m. on select nights during the holiday season. During this event, the animals get to relax for the winter break, while the lights take center stage.

For its second annual holiday event, Cathedral District Jacksonville is lighting up the district for Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light. The lights are visible from I-95 and the Acosta, Main Street, Hart and Mathews Bridges. The self-guided driving tour is taking place now until Dec. 31. The tour includes the Cathedral District's historic churches and landmark buildings, decorated with thousands of lights. There will be narration and music by the Jacksonville Symphony.

From now until Jan. 3, Adventure Landing is transforming the Shipwreck Island Water Park into an Alpine experience complete with hologram lights, ice skating, Blizzard Bluff Village, Crystal Creek Lodge and Santa's Workshop. Click here to learn more.

The drive-thru spectacular features two mega trees, a 300-foot tunnel of lights, custom Christmas scenes and much more. Happening now until Jan. 2 this socially distanced drive-thru holiday light show is helping families continue holiday traditions. It's located five minutes from St John's Town Center at the Morocco Shrine Center, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Hours and prices are listed below, for more information click here.

Sun – Thu, 6 - 9:30pm, $20 per car (up to seven people)

Fri & Sat, 6 - 10:30pm, $25 per car (up to seven people)

$35 for passenger vans.





More than forty American Red Cross lifeguard chairs are decorated in coastal-themed designs and lights in Downtown Jacksonville Beach. From now until Jan. 1 families can enjoy chair decorating, music, hot cocoa, judging and lighting ceremonies. For more information visit deckthechairs.org.

Holidays in the Village is a walking tour through the History Park featuring the 1911 locomotive transformed with lights into the Beaches North Pole Express, a (socially distanced) photo with Santa, music, performances and more. The event takes place on Dec. 17 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Beaches Museum, located at 381 Beach Boulevard.

The Holiday Tour of Homes is a fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Jacksonville with all profits going back to the Jacksonville community in need. On Dec. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., six homes in the Riverside and Avondale areas will showcase their architecture and holiday displays to the First Coast community.

Hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society, this event includes the traditional exhibit at Old St. Andrew’s Church as well as a video on YouTube, plus an online silent auction, a quilt raffle, online contests to vote for your favorite display and tree and much more. This is taking place now until Dec. 27 at the Old St. Andrew’s Church, located at 317 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., across the street from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.