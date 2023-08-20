Here's how you can learn the steps of becoming a homeowner in Jacksonville

The Homeownership House Party will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Edward Waters University gymnasium, located at 1859 Kings Rd. in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple groups around the city of Jacksonville are coming together to help residents through the process of becoming homeowners.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as Jacksonville Housing Counseling Agencies will host the Homeownership House Party on the campus of Edward Waters University.

Attendees will be able to learn tips for first time homebuyers, become informed about resources available to aspiring home owners and receive one-on-one financial counseling from housing experts.

"First, they are going to learn the steps of homeownership from financial literacy to what it takes to be a homeowner and once you become a homeowner, how to remain a homeowner," said Carrie Davis, president of Wealth Waters Inc., a HUD Certified Housing Counseling Agency in Jacksonville. "There's going to be entertainment, there'll be some line dancing. They will also have an opportunity to get a copy of their credit reports as well as talk to lenders and realtors."

Davis says it does not matter the stage someone is at with buying and owning a home, everyone is welcome.

