Several Jacksonville businesses are offering children ages 12 and under free admission for the month of November.

"Kids Free November" kicks off on November 1, thanks to a partnership between Visit Jacksonville and the top family attractions.

The following companies are taking part in "Kids Free November":

Adventure Kayak Florida

Catty Shack Rach Wildlife Sanctuary

Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

Durkeeville Historical Society

Jacksonville Icemen

Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jacksonville Symphony

Kayak Amelia

King Pins Bowling Center

Main Event

Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville (MOCA)

Museum of Science and History (MOSH)

Ritz Theatre and Museum

Up the Creek Xpeditions

