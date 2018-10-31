Several Jacksonville businesses are offering children ages 12 and under free admission for the month of November.
"Kids Free November" kicks off on November 1, thanks to a partnership between Visit Jacksonville and the top family attractions.
The following companies are taking part in "Kids Free November":
Catty Shack Rach Wildlife Sanctuary
Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens
Durkeeville Historical Society
Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville (MOCA)
Museum of Science and History (MOSH)
