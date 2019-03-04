PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A big event is coming up this weekend in Ponte Vedra to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

The Kate Kup Triples Tennis Tournament in Sawgrass will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019 in honor of Kate Amato of Jacksonville Beach. Kate lost her battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 11.

The tournament, hosted by the Kate Amato Foundation, is open to the public and free to watch.

“Spend the day with us," Lisa Amato, Kate's mother said. "Bring your beach chairs, picnic blanket. We're going to have food trucks and an ice cream truck. There's a bounce house and face painter for the kids. We've got some treats and special things for parents and grownups. It really is a fun day. There's a lot of good energy and excitement and laughter. You can kind of feel Kate's presence the whole day."

The Kate Amato Foundation distributed $100,000 in research grants in 2018, and Lisa Amato hopes to double that amount this year.

“[Kate] would be proud," Lisa Amato said. "I think that the idea of helping children not have to suffer and endure what she did, giving them more options, giving them hope and helping families to be able to take care of their children. I think she would be really pleased."

Kate's parents started the foundation in their daughter's name after realizing how little research was being produced and funded for pediatric cancers.

“After we lost Kate, my husband Jeff and I decided we wanted to start a foundation in her name partly to honor her life and memory but to also to continue to fight for other children, raise funding for research and advocate for change,” Lisa Amato said.

Their foundation's mission is to find safer, more effective treatments for kids with cancer to save young lives.

“What a lot of people don't understand is pediatric cancer is a different disease than adult cancer,” said Lisa Amato. “The current model is to use adult treatment protocols and titrate the dose down for children but because the genetics and molecular biology are different in pediatric cancers it really requires we invest in research to better understand their specific diseases so we can treat them more responsibly and safer.”



The tennis tournament fundraiser is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Oak Bridge Tennis Club at Sawgrass. It's free to watch. Click here for more details.

Friday, April 5, there's a VIP Kickoff Party for those 18 and older at 3 Palms Grille. Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door.