Juneteenth events planned around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Juneteenth is an annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The end of slavery is often recognized by the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. But the holiday, June 19, was recognized only after the last slaves were told about the order nearly two and a half years later.
On that day in 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves were free.
Today the observance of Juneteenth has spread across the United States and beyond. The holiday not only commemorates African American freedom but emphasizes education and achievement.
Here are some events happening around the First Coast where you and your family can celebrate this special day.
Juneteenth: A Celebration presented by The Melanin Market
Come shop with over 50 Black-owned businesses as you learn about Black history and Juneteenth.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 from 4-9 p.m. at The Melanin Market located at 822 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL.
United Era's Juneteenth Festival
Join United Era Inc. as they celebrate Juneteenth with live performances, great food, and local businesses.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 from 3-6 p.m. at Henry J. Klutho Park located at 204 West 3rd Street, Jacksonville, FL.
2nd Annual Juneteenth Jump-Off
This is a free event open to everyone. There will be music, games, performances and vendors.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 from noon to 7 p.m. at 516 S 10th St, Fernandina Beach, FL.
St. Augustine Music Festival: Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom
It's a collaboration between the St. Augustine Music Festival and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 starting at 3 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre located at 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine, FL.
Juneteenth “Freedom to Elevate” Cultural Festival
A cultural festival showcasing Black businesses, youth and talent.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 starting at noon at the Willie Galimore Community Center located at 399 Riberia Street, St. Augustine, FL.
Getting Motivated - Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom
Come out and enjoy a pop-up shop of great vendors.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1462 E 12th St, Jacksonville, FL.
Juneteenth Fitness Camp
An event that will encourage the people in our city to become healthier versions of themselves.
The event will be held Saturday, June 19 starting at 10 a.m. at Garden City Elementary School, located at 2814 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL.