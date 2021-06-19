Jacksonville rapper, poet explains why we celebrate Juneteenth

Local rapper, poet and filmmaker Mal Jones created a video explaining the history behind Juneteenth using powerful words and a passionate flow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is breaking down why we celebrate Juneteenth in a pretty unique way.

Local rapper, poet and filmmaker Mal Jones created a video explaining the history behind Juneteenth using powerful words and a passionate flow.

Jones is best known as the host of the Lyricist Live street corner rap sessions that have been a feature of downtown’s monthly Art Walk for a decade. In 2016, he was the first rapper ever to be named a Master Folk Artist by the Florida Folklife Council.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In the video, Jones breaks down the Emancipation Proclamation and how different states found out the slaves had been freed. He also incorporates history about Florida's emancipation day and the current issues we still are experiencing today.

You can watch the full video below.

As Jones mentions in the video, the end of slavery is often recognized by the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. But the holiday, June 19, was recognized only after the last slaves were told about the order nearly two and a half years later.

On that day in 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves were free.