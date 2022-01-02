Joe Rogan bringing 'Sacred Clown Tour' to Jacksonville in April

Tickets for The Sacred Clown Tour, coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 8, go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18.

Controversial podcast host and standup comedian Joe Rogan is coming to Jacksonville this spring.

Rogan's controversial podcast guests have led to several artists pulling their music from Spotify, the platform where his show, the "Joe Rogan Experience" is hosted, over the show's amplification of COVID-19 misinformation.

The former "Fear Factor" host is under fire for interviewing guests who have voiced skepticism toward COVID-19 vaccines and promoted unfounded conspiracy theories or unproven medical treatments discouraged by doctors.

Rogan himself contracted COVID-19 after performing in Tampa and Orlando last year, according to a post he made on social media. He said he treated his headache, fever and sweats with a treatment cocktail including ivermectin -- the anti-parasitic approved for use in large animals, which the FDA has warned against as a treatment for humans. He also received monoclonal antibody treatments, a Z-Pak, prednisone, an NAD drip and a vitamin drip, he said.

The event is described as a "phone-free experience." All guests will be required to secure their phones in a locked pouch that will prevent them from being used in the performance space, with the exception of designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.