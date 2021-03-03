Jacksonville to host BBQ competition in April

On April 10, Northeast Florida will host its first World Championship Qualifying BBQ Competition at Riverfront Plaza.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is nothing like the savory smell of barbecue smoke rising in the warm air. Now imagine some of the best grill masters around in Jacksonville's backyard.

On April 10, Northeast Florida will host its first World Championship Qualifying BBQ Competition at Riverfront Plaza.

The competition will happen at the end of the Boss of the Sauce BBQ Festival beginning April 8.

The event will have two divisions: Master Series (professional) and Backyard (Amateur).

The Master Series Division will have teams cook for different times of meat: chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and brisket. In the Backyard competition, teams will cook only chicken and pork ribs.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) is sanctioning the event and will use its format to judge the meat by a number of criteria including presentation, taste and tenderness. Teams will be allowed to use wood, wood pellets or charcoal to cook their meat.

Watch the video below for rules at KCBS competitions:

Teams competing on the Master Series will be eligible for the American Royal and Jack Daniels World Championship. They will also score points towards the year-long KCBS Team of the Year competition.

In addition to the main Backyard Division competition, there will be teams competing for Hero's Cup. To be eligible for the Hero's Cup, the team must be comprised of first responders and/or members of the armed forces.

There will also people teams representing a JaxChamber Corporate Member competing for the Chamber's Cup.

To enter, teams must pay a $350 entry fee. Space is limited so entry fees do not guarantee participation. However, fees are refundable if your application is denied.