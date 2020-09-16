Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns this holiday season

Spectators will line up and down the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville and watch boats of all shapes and sizes show off their holiday lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled a few big events this year, but not the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

This more than 30-year tradition will be making its return on Nov. 28, allowing spectators to line up and down the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville where they can watch boats of all shapes and sizes show off their lights and holiday spirit.

After the parade, the fireworks show will follow.

This event is free.

If you would like to participate in the parade and have your boat featured, click here to sign up for free. Just be sure to deck the halls and decorate your boat with lights!