Jacksonville LEGO convention will offer 'build zones', Star Wars themed area

British LEGO artist Martin Harris will be coming to the event to showcase several of his large-scale Disney and Star Wars LEGO displays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to build, LEGO lovers! Jacksonville's LEGO convention is returning after its sold-out inaugural event in 2022.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention arrives at the Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds in October.

At last year's event, the team at BrickUniverse witnessed thousands of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of amazing and life-sized LEGO models.

The organizers have predicted that the 2023 Jacksonville event will once again be sold out and purchasing tickets early is highly recommended.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

Meet and Greets: with some of the world's best LEGO artists

And more!