Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp holding socially distant Family Movie Night this weekend

Frozen 2 will be shown at the 121 Financial Ballpark at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Gates for the event open at 5 p.m.

Family Movie Night is returning to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ballpark Saturday in a new socially distanced setting.

The high-definition video board at the 121 Financial Ballpark will reopen for the communities viewing pleasure at 6:05 p.m. to air Frozen 2.

The maximum capacity for the event is capped at 1,000 attendees. During the event, 600 guests will be placed in socially-distanced squares on the field and the other 400 will be seated at the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl following social distancing guidelines.

Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. Cashless concessions will be available for purchase, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. No outside food or beverage are permitted.

Field seating is available with the following prices and maximum group increments:

Family Four Square -- 10 ft by 10 ft space for up to four guests for $24

Family Six Square -- 15 ft. by 15 ft. space for up to six guests for $36

Group of Eight Square -- 20 ft by 20 ft space for up to eight guests for $48

Squares are limited and must be pre-purchased. There will be no walk-up sales. Exact seating will be assigned upon arrival and all members of the party must arrive together. Seating can be purchased here.

“We are thrilled to safely host guests for a wonderful Family Movie Night at 121 Financial Ballpark,” said Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby. “Safety has always been our priority and is now more important than ever. We truly feel a responsibility to play our part in the safe re-opening of Jacksonville. This event, which will be scaled down from previous events and includes new protocols and standards, allows us to build on the trust we have earned with the community while at the same time providing an affordable and fun outlet for families to gather at an outdoor event while safely socially distanced.”