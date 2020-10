The car wash is family-friendly and organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of the spooky season, a haunted car wash is coming to Jacksonville for two days in October.

Island Time Haunted Carwash off of University Boulevard will be holding a car wash event on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The haunted car wash experience is free and will include many giveaways.