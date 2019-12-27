The iconic St. Augustine carousel is in full swing at its new home in Fort Myers, Florida but one thing about it still remains the same.

Even though the carousel is at its new home, it is still offering guests the chance to go for a whirl for just $1.

The carousel is located at the Shell Factory and Nature Park at 16554 N Cleveland Ave and offers free rides to handicapped and special needs children.

The family-friendly complex features a retail shop, steak and seafood eatery, nature park and tons of rides for kids, including the carousel. Closing time is 6 p.m.

The owners of the carousel, Peggy Soules and Jim Soules, were regular customers of the Shell Factory while they lived in Port Charlotte, according to a spokesperson for the Shell Factory.

While visiting, they feel in love with the Shell Factory and wanted the carousel to be part of the charm, so before Jim Soules passed away he donated the carousel to the factory, the spokesperson said.

