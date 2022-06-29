Holla at Hula's! Jimmy Hula's opens new location in St. Augustine

St. Johns County's first Jimmy Hula's location features a locally inspired ambiance and St. Augustine-inspired dishes. The restaurant opens June 30.

Jimmy Hula's, a fast-casual dining restaurant, is opening its first location in St. Johns County Thursday.

Its eleventh Florida location will open in St. Augustine, Florida.

As an addition to the franchise's array of island-themed tacos, burgers, sandwiches, bowls, salads and appetizer "munchies", it will also offer St. Augustine-inspired items.

The locals-only menu includes the Taco De Leon, the Double Barrel Bowl, and the Rasta Jerk Chicken Sandwich, according to a press release.

Not only will locals and tourists discover a new spot to dine in the nation's oldest city, but they'll experience a locally-inspired ambiance inside.

According to the restaurant, the new location features an inside bar built with wood from the Castillo de San Marcos Fort, rattan lamps hanging over the bar, and a large outdoor patio space on the water overlooking the downtown marina and Flagler College.

The restaurant first opened in 2011 in Winter Park, Florida. Founder Jim "Jimmy" Hartman and his son, Zach, manage the franchise together, according to their website.

The St. Augustine location is co-owned by Michael Benedict, Bobby Zitzka and Charles Bernard.

“St. Augustine is my home and I’m excited to bring our food nirvana to the community,” Co-Owner Charles Bernard said. “In an area rich with history, it’s important for us [to] bring the traditions of Jimmy Hula’s to the city, while also remaining authentic to the traditions of St. Augustine.”

Along with General Manager Mary McGuire, Bernard will oversee the St. Augustine location.

Benedict and Zitzka also own two other Jimmy Hula's locations in Ormond Beach and Port Orange. They will also own the coming New Smyrna Beach and DeLand locations, according to the press release.