How to watch the 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held Monday in Jacksonville.

The annual event, presented by The Office of Ron Sholes P.A and The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, celebrates King's life and legacy while sharing his message of equality, opportunity and service to others.

The event will feature floats, live performances from local marching bands dance troupes, decorated vehicles and more. The Office of Ron Sholes P.A will also be distributing t-shirts to spectators along the parade route.

You can watch the parade live streamed right here, starting at 11 a.m.

The parade will last approximately two hours, winding through Downtown Jacksonville.

Spectators are asked to follow local COVID-19 guidelines if attending in person which means wearing a mask and remaining socially distanced.

PARADE ROUTE &TRAFFIC INFO:

This year's parade route will be identical to that of the 2020 Veteran's Day Parade. Participants will commence on Waters Street and the parade will continue down Laura then Adams Streets before concluding at Lee and Bay Streets.

While the parade is set to start at 11 a.m., you can expect closures on Water, Laura, and Adams Streets until around 1 p.m.