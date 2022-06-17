Events: How to celebrate Juneteenth across the First Coast

The holiday celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous respect for all cultures.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed in Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, reports Juneteenth.com.

Here are the events that can help you celebrate.

Jacksonville Black Rodeo Celebrating Juneteenth

June 11, from 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

"Grab your hat, boots and mask and make plans to join us on June 11th for 2 shows 1:00PM & 7::00PM. Join thousands of enthusiastic rodeo fans for an event that highlights local and national African American rodeo competitors. The Rodeo will feature bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc, steer undecorating, ladies barrel racing, relay races and the crowd favorite mutton bustin' & calf scramble for the little ones."

Juneteenth Trap Yoga

June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"Come join us as we experience a moment of healing and flowing to upbeat music."

The 3rd Annual Move For Change 5K event will be held in Jacksonville Beach from June 17th to 19th. This year’s event will include live music, food trucks, vendors, family attractions, and end with a 5K on Juneteenth.

The event will be hosted at 6th Avenue North Venue on June 17th, and 18th. The 5K will be held on the beach on June 19th! Come run on the beach and celebrate Juneteenth while hearing live music from the most talented artists.

Jacksonville Juneteenth City Event at Daily’s Place

June 18, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"Exciting LIVE performances from some of our national top tier Gospel Artists such as Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Maranda Curtis, Todd Dulaney, JJ Hairston, Marc Dickerson, MVP Band and many more. There will also be over 50 vendors providing affordable services, merchandise, products and information"

Memorial Park Juneteenth Fest

June 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"In commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday we are celebrating our heritage and culture! In the celebrating US! What a time to be BLACK! Come out for a day of family, food vendors, trivia, games, bounce houses, and a whole lotta BLACK in one the most beautiful park in Jacksonville! Vendor spaces available!"

Juneteenth Bitcoin Block Party at Bethel Baptist Church

June 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Have your RSVP for the Jacksonville Bitcoin Block Party at Bethel in Jacksonville, FL on Mon. June 20, 2022 at 12 noon to 4 pm EST? Juneteenth in Jacksonville will be like no other! This event is Free to the Public in Northeast Florida to close the WEALTH GAP in our urban communities."

