JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trying to spruce up your home but not sure where to turn? The annual Home and Patio Show in Jacksonville is back at the Prime Osborn Center from this weekend from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30.

Liz Morgan, a spokesperson for the event, says Friday is Hero Day.

"EMT's, first responders, police, firefighters, and teachers get in free," Morgan said.

Morgan says the event will have plenty of experts and products to help get you started with any home improvement project you may be interested in.

"This place is like a Pinterest board come to life," Morgan said. "You'll find products you'll fall in love with."

Included in the price of the ticket includes the Make It Take It area where experts will guide attendees through a DIY project they can take home.

There will be multiple celebrity guests, including John Gidding - host of Trading Spaces on TLC.

"At a home show, it's all about innovation," Gidding said. "So I'm going to be spending time here for the next two days looking at all the innovation."

Gidding will also be speaking on the Inspiration stage about various topics, including curb appeal, how to create art, and how to put art up in your home.

Tickets are $9 for adults (age 13+) and $8 for groups.

Location:

Prime Osborn Convention Center

1000 Water Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Times:

Friday, Sept. 28 -- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29 -- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 -- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

