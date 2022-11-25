List: Holiday events across the First Coast

From stunning light displays, to themed events and photo-ops with Santa, we think yule love these events a latke.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Are you already in the holiday spirit?

First Coast News has put together a list of holiday events that will delight even The Grinch himself.

Nov. 17 to Dec. 24 - Alhambra Theatre - White Christmas, When two WWII GI’s discover the secret their General has been keeping from his family, they use their musical talents to help him out. Tickets can be purchased online.

Nov. 23 - Jan. 1 - Deck the Chairs - Celebrating 10 years, more than forty American Red Cross life guard chairs will be decorated in coastal-themed design and lights for Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach.

Select days between Nov. 23 and Jan. 14 - Lighthouse Illuminations event - The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum will host its second annual Lighthouse Illuminations event. Visit the Museum during this winter season of Tides, Tidings, and Trees. Discover 21 uniquely decorated trees at this special after-hours event. Escape the crowds of downtown St. Augustine this winter season and experience Nights of Lights from the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1 - Dazzling Nights - Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform into a magical wonderland this holiday season featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays and beautiful sculptures

Nov. 25 - Jingle Bell Jukebox Revue at All Beaches Experimental Theatre - A toe tappin', knee slappin', feel good Holiday Musical Revue for the entire family. Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and some of the North Pole's best performers sing & dance to your favorite festive holiday tunes.

Nov. 25 - Dec. 31 - Jax Illuminations Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show - Load up the family and tune your car radio to our special radio station. Listen to your favorite holiday tunes as you drive through a million lights that dance, twinkle, and sparkle to the music. The drive thru spectacular features two mega trees, a 300 ft tunnel of lights, custom Christmas scenes and much more.

Nov. 25 - Dec. 31 - Blackhawk Bluff Christmas Lights Display - One of the best lights displays in North Florida with the entire neighborhood decorated in lights. You can drive through the Christmas lights display on Sunday thru Thursday 6 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.

Nov. 25 - Music on Main: Tree Lighting and Holiday Market - Kick off the holiday season in Historic Springfield! This will be quite a festive night with the Tree Lighting Ceremony and Local Holiday Market. "Music on Main" is a free and, public music series in Sesquicentennial Park.\

Nov. 25 to 27 - Christmas Made in the South - As Christmas time approaches what better way to get ready for the holiday season than to stroll the aisles for treasures at this year's award winning annual Christmas Made in the South! This nationally acclaimed event is a fantastic way to ease into your holiday shopping and find that special holiday gift for that "hard to shop for" friend.

Nov. 26 - Christmas at World Golf Village - Enjoy a festive walk around the World Golf Village lake to find a holiday market with over 75 vendors, yummy treats, apparel, gifts, crafts, food trucks and lots of activities for the kids.

Nov. 26 - Jacksonville Light Boat Parade + 904 Pop Up Small Business Saturday - Vessels of all shapes and sizes adorn their hulls with festive decorations as they float along the north and south banks of the St. Johns River during the Light Boat Parade starting at 6 p.m. Jacksonville's Largest Small Business Saturday, 904 Pop Up, will also be back from 4 to 9 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza Downtown Jacksonville.

Nov. 30 - Nights of Flights at Legacy Ale Works - Stop by Legacy on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and enjoy a flight of award-winning craft beers. For every flight of 4 beers, you'll be entered to win one of two date night giveaways in St. Augustine including: St. Augustine Brewery Tour for 2 for Nights of Pints & Commemorative Shirts and a round for two at Anastasia Mini Golf and dinner at The Floridian and two bottles of wine from San Sebastián winery.

Dec. 2 - German Christmas Market at Buchner's Bierhalle - A Christmas market, also known as Weihnachtsmarkt, is a street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. These markets originated in Germany, but are now held in many other countries. We'll have the biergarten fire rolling, lights and tree up. and live music!

Dec. 3 - Christmas in the Cathedral District - During the event the First United Methodist Church will host a special holiday light show sponsored by the Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment of the Arts. The lights will be set to move with holiday music and a live wind ensemble as well.

Dec. 3. - Christmas In Avondale - A free community Christmas Celebration. Celebrate Christmas in the historic Avondale neighborhood with a fun family event offering lots of holiday activities and cheer for kids and adults.

Dec. 3 - Mandarin Museum - Winter Celebration - Mandarin Museum & Historical Society (MMHS) is very excited to announce the return of this annual community event, on December 3. This year marks the 21st year that MMHS has hosted “Winter Celebration” in Walter Jones Historical Park

Dec. 3 to 4 - Jacksonville Holiday Market for Makers - Come discover new makers and make memories with your friends at the Market for Makers at The Glass Factory.

Dec. 6 to 11 - Elf The Musical - Elf The Musical takes the stage at the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts. It's the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Dec. 8 - Lightner Museum Holiday Market - Shop for holiday gifts from a curated selection of over 30 artisans and small businesses in the Historic Alcazar swimming pool.