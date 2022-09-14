First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting several events for Hispanic Heritage Month

The ‘Route of Hispanic Flavors' will come to Jacksonville for this year's National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Route of Hispanic Flavors

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 - The ‘Route of Hispanic Flavors' will come to Jacksonville for this year's National Hispanic Heritage Month to give people a tour through traditional Hispanic foods.

Participating restaurants include Latin Creations, Si Señor Fresh Mex, Delicias Colombianas, Havana Jax Cafe and Mambo's Cuban Cafe.

Each restaurant visit will come with an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Mobile Food Bank

Sept. 17 - Mobile Food Bank in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida and sponsored by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The event will be held at the Roca de Salvacion Church located at 9724 Arnold Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Voces Hispanas

Oct. 13 - Voces Hispanas - This presentation celebrates the Hispanics of Northeast Florida and the impact of their presence historically, economically, and culturally, not only over the past several decades, but for the last 250 years. Dr. Rebecca Dominguez-Karimi will discuss different groups that migrated to Northeast Florida over the decades and centuries. She will be joined by Jacksonville Historical Society’s Oral Histories Coordinator, Justin P. Case, to talk about not only more recent Hispanic migration to the area, but also about the Minorcan migration during the late 1700s and their present-day descendants. For more information, click here as the event gets closer.

Hispanic Heritage Gala & Achieving the Dream Awards

Oct. 20 – Hispanic Heritage Gala & Achieving the Dream Awards sponsored by the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and awarding 10 Hispanic students with scholarships to continue their educational endeavors. The event will be held at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown located at 245 Water Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was created to encourage and promote sound, ethical and successful business practices in the Hispanic community and to further the recognition of Hispanic heritage and culture through educational endeavors.