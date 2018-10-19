This weekend, one of the most highly-anticipated events is back in town: the Southern Women's Show!

Shop, sample and share the fun at Jacksonville’s favorite event for women. Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests.

Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love!

Special guests include Savannah Chrisley from USA's Chrisley Knows Best and Naja Rickette, an award-winning celebrity nail artist, and more!

Friday is Girl's Night Out, where admission is $5 after 5 p.m. Click here for coupons, including a free glass of wine while supplies last!

