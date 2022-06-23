New haunted house 'The Horrors of Blumhouse' coming to Halloween Horror Nights

The frightening event starts Sept. 2 at Universal Orlando Resort.

ORLANDO, Fla — It may be the summer, but Universal Studios is already planning for spooky season with new haunted houses, screenings and more this fall.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will deliver extreme terror to park attendants with "The Horror of Blumhouse" haunted houses. The attractions will submerge thrill-seekers in Blumhouse's upcoming supernatural thriller "The Black Phone" which hits theaters June 24 and horror-comedy "Freaky."

Guests will be able to visit the haunted house beginning Sept. 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and starting Sept. 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

When guests walk through "The Horrors of Blumhouse" they'll enter an alternate dimension where the scares feel real and the moments feel like life or death, Universal Orlando says.

"In 'The Black Phone,' which hits theatres June 24, 'The Grabber' is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently," a news release says. "Guests will find themselves trapped in his 'fun' house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun 'The Grabber’s' twisted magic."

"Freaky" will test guests ability to outrun a serial killer. Looks will be deceiving as "The Butcher" is transformed into a high school girl who is determined to hunt for their next victim.