The 9th annual women's leadership event hosted by Generation W has been rescheduled due to concern over the potential spread and exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a Wednesday release.

The event which was initially scheduled for April 3, has now been moved to Sept. 11. It will be held at the University of North Florida's Lazzara Performance Hall.

“The Generation W team has been closely monitoring the Coronavirus situation going from epidemic to pandemic over the past several weeks. The safety and welfare of the Generation W community and beyond is our top priority thus moving the date was made after careful deliberations and discussions with trusted medical experts, board members and partners”, said Donna Orender, Generation W Founder.

Generation W is a full-day conference that brings together "thought leaders, industry innovators, change-makers and storytellers for a day of inspiration, education and connection that engages and motivates attendees from all walks of life."

The speakers for this year's September event will be:

Joyce Russell, President, The Adecco Group U.S. Foundation

Dr. Edith Eger, Holocaust Survivor and Best-Selling Author of The Choice

Michelle Myer-Shipp, Principal and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, KPMG LLP

Jennifer Allyn, Senior Advisor-in-Residence at WRISE (Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy)

Melinda Wolfe, Former Chief People Officer, HR Consultant, Executive Coach

Dr. Wendy Borlabi, Performance Coach, Chicago Bulls

Kelly Watson, Transformational Leader

For more information on Generation W or the upcoming leadership event, click here.

