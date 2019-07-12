JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Frozen' fans can prepare to have their hearts melted as First Coast students take on the popular Disney movie.

'Frozen Jr' is the first performance of the newly created Jacksonville Children's Theater, located at 2032 San Marco Blvd. Its executive director, Maxie Coleman, is a youth minister and film major.

"You put that together with teaching kids how to do drama and how to act, and it was like the perfect set up for us," Coleman said.

Coleman started the theater group with his wife. He said the theater saved his life after he saw his first show in high school.

He took that passion for the arts and held a casting call for 'Frozen Jr' with students across Duval County auditioning. He cast everyone who showed up and says it just happened the leads are African American.

"Our theater is not just about teaching kids what they do on the stage, but it's more so about teaching them how to behave outside of the theater," he said.

Playing the part of Elsa is 14-year-old Kenzie Hall. She's originally from London and described her reaction when she got her first lead role.

"I jumped around my kitchen and I was with my family," Hall said. "I was like, 'I got the role' and they were like, 'I'm so proud of you!'"

Charity Hunt shares a similar sentiment. The 13-year-old is playing Anna. She describes being part of theater as, "People just like help you be the real you instead of hiding behind a mask and being someone you are not," she said.

Coleman and the cast have been rehearsing for about three months and are preparing for a different spring performance. It's a task he's taking head-on while also teaching the students the value of hard work, he said.

"For a lot of kids, it's like that applause at the end of a song. It's like, 'Hey, we are proud of you,'" he said.

There are two performances of "Frozen Jr" on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on the performances, including ticket sales, click here.