Flagler Beach officially cancels 4th of July events

In a Facebook post, the city said it was a hard choice but is ultimately in the best interest of those living and visiting the area during the holiday.

There will be no holiday party or fireworks this 4th of July in Flagler Beach, the city announced Tuesday citing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

'The City regrets to announce that, in the best interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 virus, all scheduled Independence Day events in Flagler Beach, Florida for 2020 have been canceled," the Facebook post reads.

These events will not be rescheduled and The City of Flagler Beach looks forward to next year, when "hopefully we can all enjoy a safe and spectacular schedule of Independence Day events..."

For additional information visit the City of Flagler Beach’s website, www.cityofflaglerbeach.com