Places to watch Fourth of July fireworks on the First Coast in 2022

The Fourth of July is approaching quickly, and there are plenty of celebrations happening all around the First Coast.

Of course, the celebration wouldn't be complete without a healthy dose of fireworks!

Fireworks Over the Matanzas - The City of St. Augustine’s annual Independence Day celebration, returns Monday, July 4, starting at 6 p.m. with The All-Star Orchestra performing a two-hour concert in The Plaza de la Constitución. Fireworks will reach high over Matanzas Bay starting at 9:30pm. The 20-minute display is tightly choreographed to a stirring soundtrack of great popular and patriotic music delivered over an extensive sound system transforming the entire Bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions into a theatre of sight and sound

City of Jacksonville firework displays - The City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display on Monday, July 4, 2022. Fireworks will be launched at 9:45 p.m. from the following locations throughout the city:

Downtown Jacksonville

FSCJ North Campus

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

The Downtown Jacksonville location will include a concert presented by Miller Electric Company, family fun zone, food trucks and bars at Riverfront Plaza beginning at 5 p.m.

Jacksonville Beach - Fireworks are planned for 9 p.m. on the 4th at the Jax Beach Pier. The pier parking lot will be closed for the festivities, so plan to park elsewhere.

St. Marys - The Kiwanis Club of St. Marys Independence Day Festival celebration offers hometown charm plus a parade and fireworks over the St. Marys River. Other activities include a 5K and 10K Run, arts & crafts vendors, and entertainment throughout the day at the St. Marys Waterfront Park. The days highlight will be the Firework Display over the St. Marys River in Downtown St. Marys.

City of Fernandina Beach - 4th of July Hometown Celebration, Marina Parking Lot B from 4 pm - 10 pm. Light Up Amelia together with the City of Fernandina Beach and Florida Public Utilities presents the Hometown 4th of July Fireworks! This year will feature a DJ with amplified music, food trucks, and commercial vendors. Fireworks will launch at 9:00pm. This is a family-friendly event, free to the public.

Orange Park - Make plans to attend the American Pride 4th of July brought to you by Moosehaven and the Town of Orange Park! The event will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022. The event starts at 6:00pm and features live music, food truck vendors and a spectacular fireworks display over the St Johns River at dusk. Moosehaven handles all of the organizing for this event. For more information, visit Moosehave.org or call (904) 278-1200.