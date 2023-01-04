Everything you need to know about the 36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

The event will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville invites the community to celebrate the life, legacy, and service of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast presented by Florida Blue.

The event will feature Mayor Lenny Curry alongside a keynote speaker who will be announced within the coming weeks. Breakfast will be held from 7 to 8 a.m., and guests are encouraged to network and explore community involvement opportunities during this time.

The program will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and is hosted, in part, by Anthony Austin from First Coast News.

The program will also recognize three local students as the 2023 Tomorrow’s Leaders presented by VyStar Credit Union.