Rev those engines! Monster Jam is returning to TIAA Bank Field

Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready for an event of epic proportions!

Monster Jam is returning to TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Then Jacksonville fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship.

Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents during Max-D’s 20th anniversary.

WHEN:

Saturday, February 25

7 p.m. | Pit Party 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

TIAA Bank Field | 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

TICKETS: