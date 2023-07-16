Treasure hunt in Columbia County grants winner a grand prize of $2,000

The Human Positivity Project, a non-profit organization, is hosting 'The Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt' on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. Here's what you need to know.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Want a chance to win $2,000 with a summer adventure that'll take you through Columbia County?

The Human Positivity Project, a non-profit organization in Columbia County, is hosting an event called 'The Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt' that offers a grand prize of $2,000 for the winner, according to the organization's Facebook page.

The event will begin on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m., as the page mentions the treasure hunt will span over several weeks. Starting on that Tuesday and every Tuesday after, a clue will be available at a local business in which will be announced on the organization's page.

Human Positivity Project has partnered with multiple businesses in the area of Lulu, Florida, in which participants must visit the businesses in order to receive and solve a riddle, leading themselves one step closer to the cash prize.

The page states that there are no limits on who can participate for the treasure hunt, as there is no sign-up or registration required for the event. During the treasure hunt, businesses will be given a clue on a QR code that participants will scan and use as help in finding the treasure. Participants must bring a cellphone.

No purchase is necessary for participants to obtain the clues and businesses will not receive their clue or QR code until the morning of the business' dedicated week to "keep it fair for all participants," the post states. In addition, all business owners and event hosts that have sponsored this event will be ineligible to participate in the treasure hunt.

Lastly, the 'treasure' will not be hidden on any state or federal property, it will be accessible by everyone playing.

If you become the winner of the lucky prize, a contact number will be found along with a code on a special key, as you will need to contact the phone number and give the organizers of the event the code in order to pickup the money. Winners of the prize cannot be anonymous.