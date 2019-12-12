It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Jacksonville this holiday season.

For the last three years, Downtown Vision has implemented a progressively growing program to dress Downtown up for the holidays.

As of this year, more than 80,000 LED lights have been installed on the trees along Laura Street and assorted side streets.

The installation, combined with more than 90 LED-light holiday garland wraps installed on lampposts, creates a warm and welcoming holiday atmosphere.

Downtown Vision says the added decor helps provide holiday cheer during the winter months on one of Downtown’s most walkable strips.

