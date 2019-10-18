JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) will host its 17th annual Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. Proceeds from the event will support DSAJ’s programs, all of which are designed to enhance the lives of children, teens and adults with Down syndrome in Jacksonville and the surrounding communities.

Day-of registration opens at 9 a.m. with the one-mile walk starting at 10:30 a.m. on the beach. In addition to the walk, attendees can expect family-friendly festival activities, including inflatable jumps, carnival rides, music, face painting, and more.

The Buddy Walk is a nationwide event created to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and to ensure they are given the opportunity to become valued members of our community. Last year, more than $12.1 million was raised worldwide by 305,000 Buddy Walk participants.

DSAJ Executive Director Debbie Revels said her organization is aiming to raise $255,000 at this year’s Buddy Walk and increase participation to 3,500 walkers.

“This event has a special place in my heart,” Revels said. “Not only are we raising money for the critical programs operated by DSAJ, but we’re out there truly celebrating our loved ones with Down syndrome who deserve to be accepted, included and appreciated for their unique abilities.”

What: DSAJ’s 17th Annual Buddy Walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk Begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Seawalk Pavilion | 75 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Price: $20 Per Person | Walk-up Registration Permitted (t-shirt not guaranteed)

To find more information and register for the DSAJ Buddy Walk, visit DSAJ.org or call 904-353-6300.