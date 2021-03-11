Journey through a forest of light at Dazzling Lights event in Jacksonville

Dazzling Nights at the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens will feature thousands of lights, photo opportunities, live entertainment and holiday bites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you in the holiday spirit yet? If not, a festive event kicks off this weekend in Jacksonville and runs through January.

Perfect for date night, Dazzling Nights will take you through a journey through a forest of light and fog, as if walking through the aurora borealis.

If you're looking for something to do with the kids, the interactive lights on the ground will delight them as they light up when walked on.

Where: Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens, 1445 Millcoe Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Time: First entry at 5:30 PM. Last entry 9:00 PM

Tickets : Tickets must be purchased for a specific time and date. $22 per person weekdays, $25 per person weekends.

ARRIVAL : Please arrive 20-30 minutes before your scheduled entry time.

PARKING : Limited, on-site parking can be reserved in advance for a small fee. Complimentary off-site parking and a shuttle will be provided at The Regency Square Mall, Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville.

FOOD : Lite bites, hot chocolate, beer, and wine are available for purchase.