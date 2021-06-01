Darius Rucker to headline Furyk & Friends concert, salute to service members

Fans who purchase any tournament ticket starting at $25 will have access to buy a concert ticket for $50.

A week full of golf, food, hospitality and music in Jacksonville this fall will feature the sounds of Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker.

The Constellation Furyk & Friends presented by Circle K marks Jacksonville resident Jim Furyk's turn to host a PGA Champions Tour tournament in his hometown. Darius Rucker with opening act Scotty McCreery will perform at Daily's Place Oct. 5 at Daily's Place in Downtown Jacksonville, event organizers announced Tuesday morning.

The concert will be a salute to the servicemen and servicewomen of the U.S. armed forces.

Fans who purchase any tournament ticket starting at $25 will have access to purchase a ticket to the concert for $50, the event's organizers said in a news release. Tickets are available now by clicking here.

"The one thing Darius might love as much as music is golf, so we are excited to see him bring his enthusiasm and energy to our event," said Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation President Tabitha Furyk.

The tournament will feature a championship field with more than 80 golfers, Furyk told First Coast Sports last month, including efforts to bring the heaviest of PGA Champions Tour hitters, from Phil Mickelson to John Daly. The competition runs Oct. 8 through 10 at the Timuquana Country Club.