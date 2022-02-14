Dancing With The Stars: Live! tour coming to Jacksonville

DWTS Live Tour 2022 is taking the stage at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of the Mirror Ball Trophy are in for a treat! Dancing With The Stars is bringing its live tour to Jacksonville for one night only Tuesday night.

DWTS Live Tour 2022 is taking the stage at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Season 30 Mirrorball Champion and NBA superstar Iman Shumpert has also joined the cast. Fans will get to see time-honored dances like the cha cha, foxtrot, salsa, tango and everything in between.

First Coast News got the chance to talk to professional dancer Emma Slater about the show. She has been a pro dancer on DWTS since season 17.

"The professional dancers will be performing lots of high energy, really exciting dances," Slater said. "We have some slow, beautiful, sensual professional performances that then lead into big group numbers with lots of color, great music. In fact, the music this year is just really incredible. We have a Janet Jackson section, that was also featured on Dancing with the Stars."

Joining the tour is co-host and former star of The Bachelorette, Dancing With The Stars Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe. The all-new show also stars the iconic TV series' professional dancers, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artern Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Slater said after a couple of dances, the audience will get to hear from the professional dancers during host moments that allow for audience participation. She said getting to be a professional dancer is a dream come true.

"It's a true bonding experience being on tour with it. Dancing with the Stars, dancers, we share a bus, there's a couple of buses, there's a crew bus as well. We get to, you know, really know about each other. We, you know what time we get up for breakfast, we know what we eat for dinner. We watch TV when we get onto the boss that night after the show. So it's like a really great experience."