Cummer Museum celebrating 60th anniversary with free admission Veterans Day weekend

The weekend will include live music, arts activities and more. Admission is free thanks to support from VyStar Credit Union and PNC Bank. The celebration begins on Thursday, Nov. 11 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 14.

“For 60 years, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has served as a vital source of inspiration and a place of reflection for our community — a role that has taken on even greater significance during the pandemic,” said Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Ph.D., George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director and CEO of the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. “We are excited to celebrate this important moment and welcome everyone to the Museum for a vibrant weekend of art, music and fun.”