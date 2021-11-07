Cummer Museum celebrating 60th anniversary with free admission Veterans Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)
The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is kicking off its 60th anniversary celebration Veterans Day weekend with free admission and a host of events.
The weekend will include live music, arts activities and more. Admission is free thanks to support from VyStar Credit Union and PNC Bank. The celebration begins on Thursday, Nov. 11 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 14.
“For 60 years, the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has served as a vital source of inspiration and a place of reflection for our community — a role that has taken on even greater significance during the pandemic,” said Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Ph.D., George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director and CEO of the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. “We are excited to celebrate this important moment and welcome everyone to the Museum for a vibrant weekend of art, music and fun.”
The 60th anniversary kick-off weekend activities are listed below.
Thursday, November 11
Museum Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free admission
- Let’s Ride Brass Band: Sets every hour at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Permanent Collection Highlight Tours: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Ninah Cummer’s Museum: On Women and Art in American Society”: A virtual lecture with Scott Brown, Ph.D., Ninah Cummer’s Museum: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All day:
Lawn games in the Gardens
Drop-in papermaking activity
60th anniversary scavenger hunt
Friday, November 12
Museum Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Free admission
- Streams of Sound: Playing on the Upper Tier Colonnade from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Groov Band: Playing in the Cummer Café from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Jeremy Prince Jazz Trio: Playing on the Upper Tier Colonnade from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Permanent Collection Highlight Tours: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Food & Fun: 5 to 8 p.m.
Food station with gourmet hot dogs, homemade gelato and bar in the Upper Tier
Balloon animals
Face painting in the Gardens by Debra Heuskin-Adloff
All day:
Lawn games in the Gardens
Drop-in papermaking activity
60th anniversary scavenger hunt
Saturday, November 13
Museum Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free admission
- Let’s Ride Brass Band: Playing sets every hour at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
- Permanent Collection Highlight Tours: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Food & Fun: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food station with gourmet hot dogs, homemade gelato and bar in the Upper Tier
Face painting in the Gardens with Debra Heuskin-Adloff
Balloon animals
All day:
Lawn games in the Gardens
Drop-in papermaking activity
60th anniversary scavenger hunt
Sunday, November 14
Museum Hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Free admission
- The Band Be Easy: Playing sets from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., and 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
- Permanent Collection Highlight Tours: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Food & Fun: 12 to 3 p.m.
Food station with gourmet hot dogs, homemade gelato and bar in the Upper Tier
Face painting in the Gardens with Debra Heuskin-Adloff
All day:
Lawn games in the Gardens
Drop-in papermaking activity
60th anniversary scavenger hunt
**All events are rain or shine and moved indoors if inclement weather arises.