JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most anticipated food and entertainment festivals of the year is returning to Jacksonville in September.

The 2nd annual Jax Taco Fest will be held on Saturday, September 4 at the Riverfront Plaza from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The event will feature Jacksonville food trucks, vendors, live music and much more.

