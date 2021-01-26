Jacksonville will host World of Nations Celebration with COVID-19 precautions

A brand-new tasting experience at the 2021 World of Nations Celebration will give guests the opportunity to try even more flavors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville plans to host the annual World of Nations Celebration this year with COVID-19 protocols in place.

This multicultural festival creates an environment for attendees to be immersed in the sights, sounds and tastes from nations around the world.

The event will take place at a new location, the tailgaters parking area across from TIAA Bank Field.

Friday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for advance purchase for $5, plus taxes & fees. Children ages 3 and under are free.

On the first day of the event, Friday, Feb. 26, the World of Nations Celebration will offer special “Sensory Friendly” programming from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. This will be an opportunity for individuals with sensitivities to processing sensory information such as sound, light, touch, etc., to explore the cultural experiences comfortably.

A brand-new tasting experience at the 2021 World of Nations Celebration will give guests the opportunity to try even more flavors from around the world. These $1-3 tastings will be available at various participating countries on all three days of the event. Full-size portions will also continue to be part of the menus.

Also returning to the World of Nations Celebration, a naturalization ceremony on Friday, Feb. 26 thanks to USCIS Field Office Director Lisa Bradley and Judge Marcia Morales Howard. At the ceremony, the selected local Immigrants will be asked to take the Oath of Allegiance by Judge Howard, which is the final step in becoming a U.S. Citizen.

Countries participating in the World of Nations Celebration include: The Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Native America, Palestine, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, St. Lucia, Turkey, U.S.A., U.S. Virgin Islands and Venezuela

For more information, parking details and to purchase tickets, please visit JaxWorldofNations.com

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Pre-Purchase Mobile Tickets

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite for $5 + tax and fees. It is encouraged that guest pre-purchase tickets for the World of Nations Celebration. Click here to purchase tickets.

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required within entry queue lines approaching the event, upon entry through ticketing and security checks and within the event site at all times, unless actively eating or drinking in a stationary position while maintaining physical distance from others.

Face Coverings Ejection Policy

The first time a staff member or security personnel identifies someone not properly wearing a mask, they will be reminded to put on their mask. The second time this occurs, they will be given a verbal warning and informed that if they are seen not properly wearing a mask for a third time, they will be asked to leave the event. The third time this occurs, the individual will be asked to leave the event.

Cashless Payments

All City of Jacksonville point-of-sale locations will be cashless including event ticket purchases, beverage booths which include beer, wine, soda and water. Debit or credit cards will only be accepted (wireless and mobile payment will not be available).

Cashless payments are highly encouraged at all locations within the event.

Bag Policy

Security will be checking all bags upon entry. Clear bags are strongly encouraged to speed up this process.

Health Screening:

By attending the World of Nations Celebration, the attendee is agreeing to the following health questionnaire:

Have you tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

Have you had any of the following symptoms in the last 14 days?

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath of difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore Throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Have you been in close contact with any individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days?

Do you have any reason to believe you or anyone in your household has been exposed to or acquired COVID-19?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, you are not permitted to enter the facility.

Parking

Vehicles will be parked in alternating spaces to allow a single parking space between each vehicle. Once the lot fills, parking attendants will fill the empty alternative spaces.

Sanitation

Hand sanitizer stations and foot-pump hand washing stations will be placed throughout the event. In addition, there will be bathrooms with running water for handwashing.

All surfaces will be disinfected prior to the event.

During the event, cleaning crews will continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces with disinfectant.

Seating