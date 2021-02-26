City of St. Augustine lifts moratorium on permitting special events

Several events are expected to take place soon including the Old Town Art Show and the Blessing of the Fleet.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — City of St. Augustine City Commission unanimously approved lifting the moratorium on permitting special events this week.

What does that mean for you? Expect to see more local happenings in the coming weeks. However, the commission says COVID-19 protocols must be in place and event organizers must submit a compliant plan with the “Events and Gatherings: Readiness and Planning Tool”.

Several events are expected to take place soon, including the Old Town Art Show from March 27 to 28. The Blessing of the Fleet will also take place on March 27.

“...These events are crucial to the economics of our not-for-profit community that have suffered for a year," said Mayor Tracy Upchurch at Monday’s meeting. "And when we weigh this, I’m willing to resume the spring events with the expectation that the application will have a COVID plan….”

Despite some events being approved, many events such as the Celtic Festival, St. Patrick's Parade, Easter Parade, Drake's Raid and the Lion’s Seafood Festival have been canceled for this year.

Rhythm and Ribs has permanently moved the festival date to the third weekend in October and the Festival of Chariots and The Lighthouse 5k has been postponed.

For more information on permitting events, contact Kim Mayo, Event and Venue Coordinator at 904-825-1004 or via email at kmayo@citystaug.com.

The application process for Francis Field Events can be found at www.CityStAug.com/eventpermit.

Additional upcoming events: