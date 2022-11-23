Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

Over 300 artists and makers from throughout the country will be featured.

Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center.

"Find unique items and goodies for those hard to shop for friends and family members by perusing the one-of-a-kind works that will be at the show," said event organizers in a press release. "Experience the artists firsthand as they create wonder and tell their stories. Wrap yourself in the magic of this most beloved of holiday traditions: Christmas Made in the South, this Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center."

Show hours are Friday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Prime Osborn Convention Center.