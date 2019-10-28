After the excitement of Halloween subsides, First Coast parents may be looking for ways to new entertain their children.
Well, parents look no further! Throughout the month of November, your children can discover all the fun that Jacksonville has to offer for FREE!
Participating attractions around the city will be giving away complimentary admission to kids under 12 with a paying adult.
Some of the attractions include:
- The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
- Adventure Kayak Florida
- Catty Shack Ranch & Wildlife Sanctuary
- Cummer Museum or Art and Gardens
- IFLY
- Jacksonville Symphony
- Jacksonville Icemen
- Kona Skatepark
- Kayak Amelia
- MOSH
- Sweet Pete's
- Ritz Theatre and Museum
- And more
The promotion runs from Nov. 1 to 30.