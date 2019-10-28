After the excitement of Halloween subsides, First Coast parents may be looking for ways to new entertain their children.

Well, parents look no further! Throughout the month of November, your children can discover all the fun that Jacksonville has to offer for FREE!

Participating attractions around the city will be giving away complimentary admission to kids under 12 with a paying adult.

Some of the attractions include:

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Adventure Kayak Florida

Catty Shack Ranch & Wildlife Sanctuary

Cummer Museum or Art and Gardens

IFLY

Jacksonville Symphony

Jacksonville Icemen

Kona Skatepark

Kayak Amelia

MOSH

Sweet Pete's

Ritz Theatre and Museum

And more

The promotion runs from Nov. 1 to 30.

For more information on Kids Free November click here.