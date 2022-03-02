Celebrate National Read Across America Day with furry friends at JHS

The shelter has invited community members of all ages to come read aloud to the dogs and cats living at JHS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating National Read Across America Day on Wednesday and involving their furry friends.

The event starts at noon and runs until 6:30 p.m.. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a scavenger hunt, crafts for the animals and free books from 3-6 p.m..

Reading animals is a form of enrichment that can lower their stress, help them to feel calm in their kennels and overall more comfortable around people, according to JHS.