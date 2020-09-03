Break out those cowboy boots! Kicking off the first weekend of the 5th Annual Sing Out Loud Festival will be country music superstar Brad Paisley.

Paisley will play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sept. 4. featuring special guests Jordan Davis and rising star Gabby Barrett.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Sing Out Loud Festival is one Florida’s largest music festival held in the nation’s oldest city – St. Augustine, Florida. Now in its fifth year, the Sing Out Loud Festival is an epic celebration of live entertainment featuring national, regional and local talent representing a myriad of musical genres.

A portion of all ticket sales from Paisley's show will go to The Store – a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store that Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are spearheading in Nashville, TN. It will be a year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop with dignity for their basic needs. For more information on The Store go to www.thestore.org.

Show Details:

WHO: Brad Paisley with guests Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

WHERE: St. Augustine Amphitheatre

WHEN: Friday, September 4, 2020

TIME: Doors 5:30 p.m. / Show 7 p.m.

PRICES: $136.25 General Admission, Standing Pit $76.25 - $106.25

WEBSITE: www.bradpaisley.com;