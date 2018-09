The Blue Angels are set to fly in the upcoming NAS Jax Air Show in October.

The show will be from October 27 to October 28. Attendees will experience the ultimate flying acts from both military and civilian demonstrations.

The Blue Angels will be the grand finale, performed by the Navy's flight demonstration team.

Admission, parking and the Kids Zone are free! Gates open at 9 a.m. The show begins at 10 a.m.

Click here to find out more information about the air show.

© 2018 WTLV