Look up! The NAS Jax Air Show is this weekend, which means Blue Angels and all sorts of other cool aircraft will be zooming over the city Saturday and Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

Where is it?

At Naval Air Station Jacksonville, off U.S. 17. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days and the show begins at 10 a.m.

How much does it cost?

Nothing, unless you want to pay for VIP seating.

Who’s going to be flying?

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the headliners. Others on the schedule are the Geico Skytypers, the Warrior Flight Team, Greg Shelton & Ashley the Wing Walker, the Paul McCowan Skydiving Team, announcer Rob Reider and aerobatic pilots Patty Wagstaff, Matt Chapman, Mike Goulian, Matt Younkin, Skip Stewart, Wayne Boggs and Rob Holland.

What else is there?

A kids’ zone and static aircraft displays parked along the air station’s ramps.

What time do the Blue Angels fly?

12:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.

Can I explore the air station while I’m there?

Not really. Visitors are free to look at the aircraft but are restricted to areas north of Yorktown Avenue on the base.

Can I bring my dog?

No, not unless it’s a service animal. Other prohibited items are coolers, grills, pop-up tents and large sun umbrellas, backpacks, bicycles, kites, balloons, drones, fireworks and illegal weapons. Strollers, cameras and lawn chairs are permitted, but chairs cannot be in carrying bags.

Can I watch from my boat?

Sure, but be aware that there are restricted areas where boat cannot go.

Should I bring ear protection?

Only if you don’t want to spend the next couple of days speaking really loudly. Organizers especially recommend hearing protection for small children.

