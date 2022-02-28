Blue Angels returning to Jacksonville at the NAS Jax Air Show

At the NAS Jax Air Show, you can watch a variety of military and civilian demonstrations, enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue Angels are returning to Jacksonville!

The famous jets will make an appearance at the NAS Jax Air Show on Oct. 22 and 2 at NAS Jacksonville.

There is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend.

The gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

At the NAS Jax Air Show, you can watch a variety of military and civilian demonstrations, enjoy military and civilian aircraft displays, shop at novelty, food and beverage booths, or head to the Kids Zone for games and activities for all ages.